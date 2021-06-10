Severe Weather Blog: Storm forecast for South Dakota Thursday evening, overnight

Update – 4:10 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Convective activity has begun to fire up along a dry line north of KELOLAND toward the ND/MT border, where a tornado watch will remain in effect this evening. Further south, storms are expected to fire up toward the evening commute in western KELOLAND. Anything that does develop will be encountering a primed air mass with plenty of heat, moisture, and instability in place.

Though no advisories are in place as of 4:00 pm CDT, weather watches are expected to be issued later this evening to the west, likely within the next few hours. From there, we will watch the development of any storms and line segments very carefully.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather remains in place for a majority of KELOLAND, while the Moderate Risk that was in place as far south as Pierre has now been extended to go as far south as Cherry County, Nebraska.

Severe weather outlook map as of 4:00 p.m. CDT Thursday afternoon.

Additional updates on future weather watches of any variety will be posted here, on our app, as well as on social media.

Original Post – 2:30 p.m.

Hot conditions continue across KELOLAND as we wait for the development of severe weather beginning in western South Dakota this evening. The latest situation features an “enhanced” risk of severe weather for nearly all of South Dakota, with an area west and north of Pierre now upgraded to a moderate risk. Keep in mind these outlooks are subject to change, but we think several factors are pointing toward a severe weather outbreak.

Severe weather outlook map as of 2:30 p.m. CDT Thursday afternoon.

The initial development this evening in the Black Hills region may feature all modes of severe weather including large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. We expect clusters of thunderstorms to grow into one or two lines of storms that will advance into eastern KELOLAND overnight. This storms will arrive in the Sioux Falls area after 3 a.m. The overnight severe weather threat will primarily feature damaging wind, but we can’t rule out areas of hail. The severity and coverage of the damaging wind will be worse if late evening dew points hold near 70 or above in eastern SD. Even if dew point numbers hold between 65 and 70, pockets of damaging wind are likely through the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning.

These storms will be moving fast and will be occuring while many of you are sleeping. We have had little severe weather East River so far this season, so be intentional about plugging in your weather radio this evening and being weather aware. We encourage you to download our free KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Tracker App and use the radar and severe weather tools that are available.

While we don’t need the severe weather, we will welcome the rain tonight.

As always, feel free to let us know what the weather is doing in your area of KELOLAND. Send us your weather photos and reports to uShare@keloland.com through the evening and overnight.