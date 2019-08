SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another eventful night of storms across central and southeastern South Dakota, especially in Dallas and Gregory where two confirmed tornadoes.

Viewers have been sharing pictures and video with KELOLAND throughout the evening of what they’ve been seeing in their area.



Water rushing over the road north of Bijou Hills and Academy SD

2.5 miles north of Gregory

North of Kimball, courtesy of Brian Havlik

Flooding in Oacoma, SD

Flooding in Oacoma, SD

Water going over Exit 260 in Oacoma

2.5 miles north of Gregory

Courtesy of Jon VanDenHoek

West of Gregory, courtesy of Veronica Frasch

Don’t forget to share your pictures to ushare@keloland.com and be sure to mention the location.

Also, make sure and stay up-to-date on the latest weather with our KELOLAND Stormtracker App.