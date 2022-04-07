SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much needed moisture is on the way, but it will come with weather extremes.

With cold temperatures and snow showers, winter has been doing a good job of holding on in KELOLAND. By next week, we’ll swing the other direction into more spring-type weather, but only for the first half of the week.

Eastern KELOLAND will exchange the cold and snow next week for warmer temperatures and rain. Even a chance of thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. As that happens, more widespread severe storms are looking likely well to our south.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting this area for severe weather. It extends from Monday,….to Tuesday,…and even for Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms will be likely in the south. This is ahead of much drier air that will slam into the warm moist air. All modes of severe weather will occur. As one meteorologist has already described this as getting a month’s worth of severe weather in a day or two.

For us, we’ll have to watch for heavy snow in western KELOLAND with showers and storms in eastern KELOLAND. It could end up being a day with a blizzard in western South Dakota and severe weather in the east or southeast.

While the system is still several days away, we’ll continue to monitor it as the exact track of the storm will change.