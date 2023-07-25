JERALD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) –A Tornado warning remains in effect until 9:30 pm CDT for northwestern Jerauld County, according to the National Weather Service. Radar indicated rotation. Residents are encouraged to take cover now as heavy rainfall may hide the sound of the tornado. Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 to the following counties: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Deuel, Douglas, Faulk, Gregory, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Spink, Turner, Union and Yankton Counties.

Storms will move from the northwest to the southeast. Thunderstorms may be capable of producing hail one to two inches with damaging wind gusts up to 60 to 65 mph.

Be prepared to take shelter indoors and away from windows. Secure light objects inside. This is a developing weather story.