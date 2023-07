SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The National Weather Service has issued a severed thunderstorm warning for McCook County. The thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Lake Vermillion State Recreation area, moving south at 20 mph.

Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts are expected.

This warning includes the cities of Salem, Canistota, Bridgewater and Montrose. This is in effect until 6:00 p.m.

Take shelter immediately in these areas and stay away from windows.