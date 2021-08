MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A severe storm producing strong winds and hail is making its way through eastern KELOLAND just north of Sioux Falls.

Due to the inclement weather the Sioux Empire Fair has shut down for the evening.

UPDATE 8/5/21 at 9:43pm Due to incoming weather, we will be shutting down the fairgrounds. Your safety is a priority, please evacuate the grounds and get home safely. The Old Dominion show has been cancelled, check back for further updates. — Sioux Empire Fair (@SiouxEmpireFair) August 6, 2021

KELOLAND Weather Radar as of 9:48 p.m.

KELOLAND News has received images of hail ranging from penny-sized to palm-sized from viewers in Moody and Minnehaha County.

Photo courtesy Joe Rago

Photo courtesy Ron Gelderman

Hail in Sioux Falls. Photo courtesy Mari Ossenfort

Hail west of Renner. Photo courtesy of Cassie Renli

Photo courtesy Ron Gelderman

Photo courtesy Lily Schmahl

Photo courtesy Courtney Ebsen

Photo courtesy Heather Wells

Photo courtesy Michael O’Hara

Sioux Falls during the storm. Photo courtesy Patrick Heyen

Hail north of I-90. Photo courtesy Samantha Locke



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Minnehaha, Moody, Nobles, and Rock counties.