Severe storms overnight bring hail to northeastern KELOLAND

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been an active week of weather in KELOLAND, and for northeastern South Dakota, those storms continued overnight into Saturday morning.

One viewer in Marvin, South Dakota shared the video above video with KELOLAND News.

Viewers also sent in photos of the hail that swept through the area.

  • Marvin S.D.. Photo courtesy of Cole Eieio
  • Hail in Butler S.D. Photo courtesy of Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel
  • Hail in Milbank, S.D. Photo courtesy of Lynn Knapp
  • Marvin S.D.. Photo courtesy of Cole Eieio
  • Hail in Butler S.D. Photo courtesy of Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel
  • Hail in Milbank, S.D. Photo courtesy of Lynn Knapp
  • Hail in Webster. Photo courtesy Alyssa Reyelts.
  • Milkbank, S.D. Photo courtesey

Severe weather is still expected throughout the morning for the northeast. The southern and eastern part of KELOLAND can expect a chance of storms late afternoon into the evening.

If you have photos or videos of the storms in your area, you can email them to Ushare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

Weather App Team 300x250