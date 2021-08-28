Severe storms overnight bring hail to northeastern KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been an active week of weather in KELOLAND, and for northeastern South Dakota, those storms continued overnight into Saturday morning.

One viewer in Marvin, South Dakota shared the video above video with KELOLAND News.

Viewers also sent in photos of the hail that swept through the area.

Marvin S.D.. Photo courtesy of Cole Eieio

Hail in Butler S.D. Photo courtesy of Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel

Hail in Milbank, S.D. Photo courtesy of Lynn Knapp

Hail in Webster. Photo courtesy Alyssa Reyelts.

Milkbank, S.D. Photo courtesey

Severe weather is still expected throughout the morning for the northeast. The southern and eastern part of KELOLAND can expect a chance of storms late afternoon into the evening.

If you have photos or videos of the storms in your area, you can email them to Ushare@keloland.com.