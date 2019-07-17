Severe storms in KELOLAND

It’s the middle of summer. The heat and humidity are high as are the chances for severe weather.

Tuesday, we told you that any storm that develop will be strong to severe with strong winds being the main threat.

During the early morning hours, KELOLAND Live Doppler Radar tracked severe storms in south central South Dakota through southeast KELOLAND. It started at 4:30 with warnings lasting through 7:30 this morning in northwest Iowa.

A little after 5 a.m., we started to get strong and damaging wind reports in south central South Dakota with wind speeds of 65 to 70 mph.

Parkston had the highest wind report. Just shy of 90 mph at 5:33.

As the storms traveled east, Wakonda had wind damage shortly after 6:15 to a farm and outbuilding.

Finally after 7, a bow echo was clearly seen in Iowa. This is when Sioux Center had large trees down and a report of a truck blown over.

As we’ve been mentioning, as long as the high heat and humidity continue any storms that develop have the chance to produce strong winds.