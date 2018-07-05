Severe Drought Conditions Found In Some Areas Of South Dakota

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

While many areas in the southeast part of South Dakota are dealing with too much rain, other areas haven't seen rain in months. The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center illustrates the differences across the area.

Parts of Brown, Spink, Clark, Day, Faulk and Edmunds Counties are in a severe drought.

It's even abnormally dry all the way south into Davison and Aurora Counties.

