Severe Drought Conditions Found In Some Areas Of South Dakota

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 04:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 04:10 PM CDT

While many areas in the southeast part of South Dakota are dealing with too much rain, other areas haven't seen rain in months.  The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center illustrates the differences across the area.

Parts of Brown, Spink, Clark, Day, Faulk and Edmunds Counties are in a severe drought.

It's even abnormally dry all the way south into Davison and Aurora Counties.


 

 

