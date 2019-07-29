Series of low pressure systems will move through KELOLAND

August starts in a couple of days and like it or not, we know the colder months are looming. The month of August may be giving us a sign of what’s to come.

The cooler weather for the beginning of this week has a connection into Canada. It’s an area that we’ve watched before.

It takes us northeast, as we watch what’s going on in and around Hudson Bay.

A series of low pressure systems will move through this area over the next couple of weeks. The first is running through now, helping to bring in cool air to the upper plains.

While we will have moderating temperatures, another one will quickly come in next week. This one will also help knock down our temps.

Though it’s early, if we start to see this repeat and it becomes into a pattern over the next couple of months it could give us a clue into the colder months ahead. But let me worry about that.