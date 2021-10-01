September’s warm temperatures will linger into October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though September featured the start of both meteorological and astronomical fall, summer never truly went away. Now that the month is officially in the books, we’re taking a look back.

We’ve had glimpses of fall-like conditions now and again, but the month of September was generally lacking in that autumnal feeling in the air.

One common theme that we observed was the wide difference between our highest highs and lowest lows. In true fall fashion, observed differences were between 54 and 63 degrees, with Aberdeen featuring the greatest gap. For fall weather fans, however, that still doesn’t take away from the overall warmth we had this month.

Taking every high and low into consideration, both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen were able to break into the top 10 for warmest Septembers on record with a 10th place finish. Rapid City was not far behind, finishing 11th all time in that category. The “coolest” September was in Pierre, and even they saw their 18th warmest month on record.

Looking ahead, the month of October gets off to an above average start with 70s and even 80s on the way…the latter being more likely West River. We’ll likely have some cooler nights now and again, but they won’t be too frequent in nature.

So, while the leaves are beginning to change as we head into October, crisp mornings and tepid daytime temperatures will remain largely absent…for now.