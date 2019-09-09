September severe weather is possible for KELOLAND

It will be an active week with steady chances for rain. Unfortunately, severe weather will also be likely.

What you see is what you get. Showers and storms from Monday are in the forecast through at least Thursday. Along with it, September severe weather will be possible, but the severe weather is slowly diminishing.

Here’s our setup. As the jet stream digs to our southwest, warm and moist air will overspread our area. Low pressure systems will give us our chances for thunderstorms.

The ten year average shows South Dakota averages 32 severe weather reports. While it averages out to one tornado per September, we’ve had as many as five in 2017. The hail averages to 19 reports per month with 12 wind reports being average for September.

Losing daylight and more frequent hits of cooler and drier air help diminish the severe weather chances through the month.

Not only will severe storms be possible, but heavy rain is also looking likely. There will be areas this week with over four inches of rain. Something a lot of us don’t need.

After the work week, the weather should quiet down. In fact, the weekend is looking dry with temperatures above average.