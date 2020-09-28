September has been an incredibly dry month for southeastern parts of KELOLAND

It’s no secret that we’ve been lacking in the rain department. While this mainly has to do with a long-term deficit, September has been especially tough.

Compared to 2019, this year has been exceptionally dry in southeastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls hasn’t seen a surplus of moisture since last March. In fact, we’ve seen a net deficit in terms of rainfall every month for the last six months, and September has arguably been the worst month yet.

Sunday night’s four-hundredths of an inch of rain observed at the Sioux Falls airport was the first measurable rain since the 12th. That’s a 15-day stretch. Our total for the month to date of just 0.42 inches is the fourth-lowest rain total on record. The numbers only get worse when you look at the whole year so far. If 2020 ended today, Sioux Falls would have the third driest year on record.

That’s a stark departure from what we had at this same point last year. We’ve only seen a tenth of last September’s total of four-and-a-half inches of rain and roughly a third of the total for the year to date.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief on the way. We’ll end the month of September on a dry note, and rain chances remain rather sparse through the first several days of October.