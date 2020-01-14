Second half of January expected to be much colder

Later this week we’ll turn the page to the second half of the month, but that page may end up being colder.

Temperatures returned above average for much of KELOLAND Monday. While we continue to watch for more frequent hits of cold air this week, it will eventually drag our temperatures down to be colder than the first half of the month.

Having the second half of January colder than the first half happens more often than you may think.

Over the past 30 years, the second half of the month has been colder than the first half 14 times. The most dramatic swing happened just last year!

The average high in Sioux Falls went from 33.6 degrees in the first half to 18.6 degrees in the second half, a difference of 15 degrees.

Dramatic temperature swings also happened in 1996, 2004, 2012, 2000, and 2008 which all had at least a 10 degree swing.

We’ll see how much of a difference this year will end up being, but be prepared for much colder air over the next couple of weeks.

So while our climate average highs are starting to go up, we’ll go the opposite direction as much colder air comes into the upper plains.