Second half of February predicted to be colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Enjoy the warmth while it’s here. Meteorologist Scot Mundt expects colder air soon.

By the looks of the going forecast this month, the second half of February may end up being colder than this first half.

Temperatures this morning started warmer than yesterday and with sunshine we were able to get temperatures above average for much of KELOLAND. The above average temperature trend will continue for the rest of the first half of the month, but we’re looking at colder air to return by Valentine’s Day.

Once that cold air gets here, it may linger for awhile as we expect the second half of the month to be colder than the first half. It’s something we’ve seen before.

Since 1990, we’ve had a colder second half of February 14 times, almost half the time it ends up being colder than the first half. This list shows the top five biggest temperature swings when comparing high temperatures in Sioux Falls.

The biggest swing was in 1993 when we went from an average high of 30.3 degrees to 14.4 degrees. That’s almost a 16 degree swing.

We don’t think we’ll have that dramatic of a temperature swing this time around, but it will be colder.

