SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — On Saturday afternoon, roadways in western, south central and south eastern South Dakota are covered with scattered ice and light snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for western South Dakota for Saturday. Strong northwest winds will develop tonight with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty northwest winds will continue through early Sunday afternoon.

For central, south central and southeast South Dakota, light flurries of less than one inch of snow are falling on Saturday. Roads are reported to be slippery. Northwest winds will blow in Sunday with gusts of 30-45 mph. Light snow is expected and the wind may reduce visibility.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and allow for extra time to get to their destination.