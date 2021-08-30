Saturday severe weather recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hurricane-force winds of 70 to nearly 90mph caused cornfields like this to be blown flat in spots. And the impacts will be felt for a long time.

We were carefully watching the storms developing west of Lennox on Saturday afternoon and the damaging wind and tornado that developed. You can see the storm track across Lincoln County with the first storm. Additional storms developed after 5:30 p.m. and some of these produced extremely large hail reports. Then, a third round of storms trained over the same area and produced flash flooding.

You can see the tornado rotation on VIPIR over the Lennox area. The red and green colors show the opposing wind flow and the rotational couplet right over town.

I took this picture near Canton.

It was the start of the softball size hail that fell in the Larchwood area. The wall cloud lowering is typical of these supercell thunderstorms, but this one did not produce a tornado.

The radar pattern from our Beresford Doppler was interesting. We noticed the pattern eventually split into the “flying eagle” formation as the powerful hail vaulted into the cloud at over 100mph straight up and split the storm structure as shown here. In other words, a very big storm.

Then there was the rain. 6-7 inches fell in several areas of central Lincoln County, producing some local flash flooding. The rain will obviously impact the drought monitor as more areas are forecast to receive rain this week.

We’ll be monitoring the forecast for additional heavy rain as the forecast remains active and could affect more areas like this in the days to come.