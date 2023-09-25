SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much like what it has been over the summer continued into this past fall weekend as some received heavy rainfall and others did not.

Periods of rain moved through KELOLAND over the past week. While some experienced heavy rain and severe weather, others did not. The ones that did not are the ones that are dealing with the worst drought.

This map shows the rain over the past week. The areas in red are amounts over two inches and they extend from north-central South Dakota into north-central Nebraska. Amounts taper off to the east and west and there’s a noticeable dry area in southwest Minnesota. This is were amounts came in at under a quarter inch.

And this is the area that is in the worst drought in KELOLAND, the ‘exceptional’ category. That dry ground more than likely played a role in keeping the rain away.

Our scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday won’t add too much to help fill the gaps. And I don’t see any signs of new widespread precipitation in the near future.

