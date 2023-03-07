SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, there are several rounds of snow that are back to back. The first round of snow has warnings in central and western South Dakota that expire this evening. Another round of snow has a winter storm watch in place in Minnesota and Iowa for new snow possible on Thursday, that could expand into South Dakota.

Thursday is the best chance to see snow across KELOLAND, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to snow today or tomorrow.

As of this morning, all the models agree that through the weekend there will be several inches of snow. Just how much and the placement of the snowfall is what is difficult.

The European model is showing that the heaviest snow is in eastern North Dakota and Minnesota.

The Canadian model is placing a bullseye over eastern North Dakota stretching into northeastern South Dakota along with central Minnesota.

There is some agreement between the Euro and the Canadian over who will receive the heaviest snow. Even with the agreement of placement the snow totals are not in agreement.

We do know the snow is coming between today, the best chance on Thursday, and another round on Saturday.