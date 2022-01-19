Roller coaster temps in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The only consistent thing we’ve had going for us on the thermometer is a lack of any consistency.

This week has already proven to be quite the roller coaster ride on the thermometer. In just three days, we’ve gone from record challenging warmth to sub-zero lows across a decent portion of KELOLAND. In fact, much of this month has featured this back-and-forth battle…where warmth or bitter cold don’t really stick around for more than a few days.

If you want one or the other to hang around for a while, you’d want something called a block. This is where we get a certain pattern to stick around due to blocking, usually by high pressure, in the upper atmosphere. This time, we’ll talk about an Omega Block. In this case, the set-up would be a ridge of high pressure bookended by low pressure on either side. The resulting wind pattern aloft, when traced, resembles the Greek letter omega.

Simply put, we haven’t had that. Our pattern has been rather fluid. Even when we get a glimpse of a block, like what comes along toward the Pacific coast by the end of the week, the ridge breaks down and we’re back to square one.

These kinds of blocks will gradually get stronger as we head later into winter and go into the spring season. Until then, don’t get too attached to any cold or warm spell. It’s just not in the cards to keep either around for very long any time soon.