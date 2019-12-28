Road conditions deteriorating across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a winter storm moves through South Dakota on this holiday weekend, roads are becoming slippery.

In Sioux Falls, city crews treated emergency routes early Saturday morning and are closely monitoring road conditions. The city is reminding people to keep sidewalks clean.

City crews treated emergency routes early this am and are closely monitoring road conditions. Rain is supposed to continue through this evening, with snow likely starting tomorrow. Please be cautious of icy sidewalks, and remember to treat and clear sidewalks on your property. — City of Sioux Falls (@CitySiouxFalls) December 28, 2019

Rapid City officials say roads are in good condition as of Saturday afternoon. They also have had crews out since the early morning hours.

Streets Superintendent updates crews have been out since early morning hours, continue to monitor roads & treat/address any issues. Roads are very driveable w/mainlines & hills in good condition. Drivers be aware of scattered slippery conditions & don’t over-drive conditions — City of Rapid City (@rcgov) December 28, 2019

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have been posting to social media all day with road conditions across the state.

