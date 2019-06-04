River levels could start dropping below flood stage

It seems like the new normal. River levels have been running high for a long time, but the weather pattern change is starting to have an impact, one that will really be felt in the coming days.

The flooding started with a bang when all that rain fell in mid March on top of deep snow and frozen ground. The rivers south of KELOLAND receded in April, but then surged again in May. Most of the James and Big Sioux Basins have not dropped below flood stage.

However, that could start changing. Take a look at the Big Sioux at Harwarden, Iowa.

The latest levels are trending down the past several days and rain tonight should not be widespread or heavy enough to aggravate the situation.

With more dry weather in the forecast the rest of the week, we have a real shot at reaching the lowest river levels since late winter.