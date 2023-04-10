SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Sioux River at Falls Park is running much higher than just a few days ago. Highs in the 60s, 70s, and even 80s will further accelerate the melting snow and rises on area rivers.

Minor to moderate flooding is currently taking place on section of the Big Sioux River from Watertown all the way south to Hawarden, Iowa. Other area rivers like the Rock River near Luverne are also reporting some minor flooding at this time.

You can see how the river levels have changed in Dell Rapids. An ice jam is adding to some of the issues at that location. These local ice jams can be expected due to the quickly changing conditions.

The Big Sioux at Trent is actually at moderate flood levels now. We’ll continue to monitor those trends as more runoff moves into the river from the north.

Watertown has yet to see much of rise on the Big Sioux, but that will be changing the next 48 hours.

The James River near Aberdeen is also still frozen with no change just yet.

We expect significant rises on those river levels in northern KELOLAND the coming days, so please stay alert to flood warnings as they are issued and stay off of flooded roads.