SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aside from some fresh snow in Minnesota this weekend, many in KELOLAND are snow-free, but water levels for the rivers continue to go up.

After some late-season snow storms in KELOLAND, the spring melt and runoff has swelled area lakes and rivers. With more precipitation on the way for later this week, levels will continue to rise. We’ll concentrate on eastern KELOLAND.

This is where river gauges are already high. This map shows gauges that are at moderate to minor flooding.

A lot of these are along the James and Big Sioux Rivers.

This is a look at the current snow cover.

The area in Minnesota was snow from this past weekend, while we continue to slowly watch the snow melt to our north in eastern North Dakota.

Even though temperatures will be below average later this week; we’ll still melt, but the question is will we add any new snow? It’s quite possible with a system later in the week.

As of now, precip amounts in eastern KELOLAND later this week may end up between a quarter to a half inch. While that will continue to swell lakes and rivers, it’s good news for those who are still looking for more water.

