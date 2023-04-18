SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the severe weather season upon us, it’s time to talk about the different risks. They’re issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

There are five levels.

In the case of today, the areas in green have a marginal risk of severe weather.

This means isolated severe thunderstorms possible, with limited duration, coverage, and intensity.

The other levels include: slight, enhanced, moderate, and high.

A slight risk, usually in yellow, means scattered severe storms. These will be short lived, not widespread, and isolated intense storms are possible.

Enhanced, in orange, is when numerous severe storms are possible. These will be more persistent and widespread.

Moderate, in red, means there will likely be widespread severe storms. These can be long-lived, widespread, and intense.

High risk, in pink, means widespread storms are expected. These are long-lived, very widespread, and particularly dangerous.

There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather in Iowa and Nebraska tomorrow.