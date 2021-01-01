Revisiting snow totals prediction

It was over a month between measurable snow from the first half of November to the second half of December, but we’ve made-up ground over the past week.

The snow has settled, and for many, the cleanup is done. The storm system on Tuesday left an average of 2 to 5 inches on the ground for many in KELOLAND. It has helped me inch to my snowfall prediction.

So far for the season, Sioux Falls is sitting at 18.7 inches. That’s just over 40% of what we typically get for an entire season. Our average snow for the season is 44.5 inches. But I predicted above-average snowfall.

The amount of snow we have received so far gives me about a third of my snowfall prediction of 53.1 inches.

Here’s a look at how the rest of my prediction is looking.

Aberdeen is also a foot and a half over at 18.2 inches. Pierre only picked up an inch on Tuesday and has the least amount with 9.9 inches. Rapid City is a lot like Sioux Falls with a little more than a foot and a half.

It will be dry for this weekend, but we might add more by midweek of next week. In the meantime, some of what you see will melt as temperatures return above freezing next week.