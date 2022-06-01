SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June has arrived and it’s the month when severe weather usually peaks in KELOLAND. That’s not good news. However, we are noticing a pattern that helps us again in our predictions and as we move forward in the new month.

One look at the May temperature trends across the United States says a lot about why we’ve had so much severe weather the past few weeks in KELOLAND. Below normal temperature in blue across the northwest have contrasted with the heat in the southern plains. The clash zone in between has resulted in very stormy weather.

These big troughs started producing some large storms back in April. A quick look at the upper level pattern from April 24 showed one of those storms will bring severe weather into the Upper Midwest.

Fast forward about 2 and a half weeks later, another one shoots out of the Rockies, resulting in the May 12th Derecho in parts of eastern KELOLAND.

Fast forward about another 2 and half weeks, you have what we just experienced this past Memorial Day weekend. Noticing a trend?

Take a look at the European model projections about 2 and a half weeks from now. Another storm? It might be a bit of a bold prediction, but the next wave of severe weather here shows up in the long-range forecast. By the way, Scot Mundt’s severe weather history book shows that third week of June has not been nice to us in years past. The wise thing to do is watch the pattern and be prepared in case the cyclical pattern repeats.

One thing is for sure. No one gets an exempt card from getting hit by severe storms. But we can be prepared and stay weather aware the next time storms strike.