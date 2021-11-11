Return of winter weather in the forecast for eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter weather advisories now in place for eastern KELOLAND, now is the time to prepare for the return of snow.

While most of the snow is forecast to fall later in the day and overnight, some areas are already seeing flurries.

Light snow on Interstate 90 east of Mitchell SD pic.twitter.com/eTQkgngZg5 — Perry Groten (@KELOPerry) November 11, 2021

Before driving anywhere, make sure to check on road conditions. Find updates on South Dakota’s 511 website.

According to a winter service plan for South Dakota roads, road conditions will be posted at least three times daily Mondays through Fridays: before 7 a.m., between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 4 and 7 p.m. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, conditions will update twice daily, before 9 a.m. and between 4 and 7 p.m.

In addition to snow, strong winds are likely. That could create blizzard conditions in parts of South Dakota, including along Interstate 29 in the northeast.