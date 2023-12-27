SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The recent storm in KELOLAND reminds meteorologist Scot Mundt of another storm we had during Christmas of 2009.

While Sioux Falls had more rain than snow over the past several days, other locations had just the opposite. More snow than rain. Those locations are located west of Sioux Falls.

At the same time, significant icing occurred in northeast and north central South Dakota. This multi-day storm system had a lot of moisture and the difference of a couple of degrees in temperature was the difference in precipitation across KELOLAND.

While 2009 didn’t bring the wide variety of precipitation, the narrative was about the same. A strong multi-day system that had a lot of moisture to work with.

Here’s what the two systems looked like at the surface. In 2009 the system came up the Mississippi River and spun through Iowa for two days, Dec. 25 and 26. Temperatures in KELOLAND were in the 20s and heavy snow was widespread.

While the system was close to the same track, the big difference this year was the warm air. Instead of all snow, a wintry mix was widespread in KELOLAND.

2009 had reports of snow of one to two feet across KELOLAND over a multi-day period.

This time around, the heavy snow was not as widespread, but the amount of significant rain and freezing rain was.

December is not supposed to be a wet month, but the three-day total in Sioux Falls was 1.76″. That’s more than the 1.28″ in July and 1.42″ in June.