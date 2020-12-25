Remembering extreme weather of Christmases past

SIOUX FALLS, S.D .(KELO) — We experienced some extreme weather on the eve of Christmas Eve, but what about Christmas Day? Meteorologist Adam Rutt looks at some notable records.

We’ve made it to the big day, but we certainly had to take a few lumps before we got here. Thankfully, the extreme weather I’m about to talk about isn’t in the forecast for Friday.

Between some rather impressive temperature swings and wind gusts that were comparable in strength to a Category 1 hurricane at times, Wednesday will certainly be a day to remember.

That got me to thinking about Christmas Day and what KELOLAND is capable of seeing… of course, I’m talking about what we can see on the extreme side of things.

Lets start with temperatures. Record highs on Christmas Day range from the low to mid 50s across the region, but Rapid City takes the Christmas cake with a record high of 60.

Record lows plunge to around -10 in several locations, but Aberdeen is the winner this time with a record low of -25 in 1996.

Wednesday’s snow marked the end of an impressive stretch of dry days across KELOLAND, including a 42-day run in Sioux Falls…tied for the 10th longest stretch all time. So, let’s shift gears and talk about notable snow.

Sioux Falls sets the bar this time, with 10.5″ of snow on Christmas Day in 2009. Pierre’s snowiest Christmas was also in 2009. In terms of snow on the ground, we have around a 50% chance or better annually. For the most snow on the ground, Rapid City brings up the rear, and it’s not even close. Pierre had the most snow on the ground for Christmas, with 27″ of snow on the ground in 1951.

I have one more extreme for you. If you really want a near guaranteed white Christmas, head to Lead. Since 1948, they’ve had at least 1″ of snow on the ground 63 times. That’s an 89% occurrence rate and the highest rate of stations with this available data.