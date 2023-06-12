SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been stuck in a weather pattern that’s been giving us above-average temperatures and below-average rain in central and eastern South Dakota. This pattern has finally broken.

The weekend may have helped kick things in gear to bring in a change to our weather. With the passage of a cold front, we had cooler-than-average temperatures on Sunday. While we do warm this week, we’re also looking to our west for the weather rather than to our east, here’s why.

Our blocking pattern is gone and both the northern and southern branch of the jet stream will be more active and play a better role in our weather.

This will give us the more traditional west-to-east progression of our weather going forward. Which in turn, should bring in better chances for more widespread rain.

This forecast map shows the available energy in the atmosphere. As a trough digs in the southwest United States next week, storm energy goes up in the central plains, including us in KELOLAND.

The increase in energy will bring in not only better rain chances, but our severe weather chances are also looking better. We’ll watch it.