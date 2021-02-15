Records for extreme cold fell Sunday and Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The core of the cold has settled onto southeast KELOLAND this morning as temperatures fell to the 20s below zero, setting records once again.

It was another slow go in KELOLAND this morning as people hurried indoors and did what they can to stay warm. And for good reason as the record-setting day for Valentine’s Day carried over into Monday.

Here’s a look at the record-setting day yesterday as many in eastern KELOLAND stayed below zero, setting records for coldest afternoon highs.

The overnight also saw records fall as temperatures fell to the 20s below zero, even to the 30s below in Valentine. Setting record lows for February 15.

Tonight will be another bitter cold overnight as temperatures will once again fall to the teens and 20s below zero in eastern KELOLAND.

While it will take its time, warmer weather will soon return. Numbers will get back to average or slightly above average by the weekend.