Record-setting temps will return in December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It takes just the right ingredients for us to get record warmth in December. Here’s a rundown of the recipe.

While the last day of November will not be as warm as the day before, when we begin December we’ll have record-setting temperatures return. But things need to be just right.

First and foremost, we need sunshine. Especially this time of year as the sun’s angle is very low in the sky, thick cloud cover can really play with afternoon highs in the cold months.

Second, wind. Wind helps mix the atmosphere, this will help bring down warm temperatures that may be just above the surface. This is commonly called an inversion.

And third, dry ground. As we’ve said many times, it’s easier to heat dry ground as compared to wet ground.

With the lack of moisture recently, many are back to dry ground. This also goes hand in hand with dormant vegetation or being out of the growing season, the brown landscape also is a factor in our warm temperatures.

By the looks of it, we’ll have the ingredients there for the record warmth as we begin December.