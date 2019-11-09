Record-setting cold temperatures to come

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Enjoy the next couple of days because record cold will soon make an appearance. With sunshine Friday, we’ve had widespread 40s and 50s.

Many locations returned to numbers at or above average, but it’s for a limited time. Fall weather made an appearance today as warmer temperatures returned. It helped melt some of the snow and ice left behind from a couple of days ago. But, the warm weather won’t last.

Much colder air will invade on Sunday with highs returning to the 20s and 30s. If you think that’s cold, you’ll want those numbers on Monday as highs will only be in the teens to near 20 degrees. That’s at least 20 to 25 degrees below average. Being that far from average means record cold highs are in jeopardy.

Here’s a look at the coldest highs for November 11, this coming Monday. Brookings and Chamberlain have the coldest highs that day with a high of only 9. After that, it’s in the lower teens for many such as: Huron, Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City, and Winner. Sioux Falls coldest high that day is 17.

While we’ll slowly warm during the week, many days will remain below average. That is until next weekend.