Record setting cold temperatures in the forecast for Valentine’s Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re pushing through one of our coldest starts to February, KELOLAND Weather takes a look at the numbers.

While the weekend is here, not many people will be spending too much time outdoors as the bitter cold has settled in.

It was a cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits below zero in southern KELOLAND to the 20s below in northern South Dakota. While we’re not quite at our coldest start to February in 30 years, but we’re close.

It was a colder start for the first two weeks of the month in 2007 when Sioux Falls had an average high of 11.1 degrees. Using the forecast temperatures, this year is right behind with an average high of 12.7 degrees.

Keep in mind too, some of us will set records for coldest high temperatures on Valentine’s Day as many will remain below zero.

Temperatures will slowly warm as we go through the new work week, with highs possibly returning to average or even above average by the weekend.