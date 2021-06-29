Record heat from the Pacific Northwest will slowly move into KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hope you’ve been able to not only enjoy the break from the heat, but were also even able to receive some rainfall. Unfortunately, the heat will be back and the rain chances will hide once again.

It started sunny in KELOLAND with skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. While many in KELOLAND will finish the day with highs in the 80s, we’ll soon get back to the 90s and even 100s.

The record heat from the Pacific Northwest will slowly move into the northern plains. This will happen as soon as the Fourth of July, as of now that’s one of the hottest days we have going in the 7-day forecast.

Along with a return to the heat, we’ll have a return to dry conditions. With no real evidence of any rain chances.

Things do slowly breakdown as we go through next week with better chances for rain.