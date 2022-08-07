SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime.

The previous record was set on Aug. 1, 1975, with 4.59″ of rain. As of 7 a.m., Sunday Sioux Falls has sen 5.22″ of rainfall.

A record setting day in Sioux Falls, with a new all-time record for one-day rain total being set. We're not even at lunchtime yet, and the airport has seen over 5" of rain…with more possible through the day. pic.twitter.com/6dv96egC83 — KELOLAND News (@keloland) August 7, 2022

People in KELOLAND are welcoming this weekend’s heavy dose of rain during an otherwise dry summer.

But we may be getting too much of a good thing.

Minnehaha County has been under a flash flood warning for much of the morning.

Flooding after Sunday’s rainfall in North East Sioux Falls. Photo courtesy Grant Winter.



This is what it looked like in downtown Sioux Falls around 3:40 this morning, where the heavy rain filled curbsides with currents of water.

Police say the downpours flooded some intersections in the city where vehicles stalled in the water.

Police are reminding everyone not to drive through standing water.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also responded to a call of a power line in a tree overnight.