SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer starts in June, you expect hot temperatures. While we started that way, our recent stretch of cool air will soon come to an end.

As we begin another stretch of warm weather, temperatures warmed to the 80s for many in KELOLAND. After a small push of cooler air on Friday, the warming trend will continue for the second half of the weekend and much of next week. It will continue the roller coaster ride we’ve had this month.

We’ve had a 10-15 degree temperature swing from one week to the next. Many had average highs from June 12 to 17 around 90 degrees. Then we cooled late last week. But the cooler air helped bring in rain, for some it was too much.

While the heat will be on next week, we’ll have a lot more humidity too. That’s something we haven’t felt much yet this summer.

As we go through next week, our rain chances will mainly be at night.