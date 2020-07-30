Recent rainfall in parts of KELOLAND prompted flooding concerns to come back into the picture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of KELOLAND received some much-needed rainfall, but too much of a good thing can cause trouble…especially when it comes to rain.

While rain chances have been few and far between more often than not, areas that have been fortunate enough to see rainfall have run into a problem: Too much rain in too short of a time frame. As a result, flooding concerns have returned on occasion. Certain criteria are needed for certain flooding headlines to be used.

First, we have flood advisories. These are issued when flooding is possible or occurring but major threats regarding property damage or life are low. Low-lying areas or locations that are susceptible to poor drainage are where we usually see this.

Flood warnings are issued when flooding is imminent or occurring and will usually be confined to bodies of water, like the James or Big Sioux River.

Flash flood warnings are issued within a few hours of heavy rainfall. They are usually issued as areas prone to flooding are quickly inundated by rapidly rising water due to poor drainage or nearby creeks and streams running over their banks.

Areal flood warnings are issued for flooding conditions that will develop gradually over time due to persistent rainfall. Flooding conditions here may not develop for several hours after the rain begins but can be just as dangerous as flash floods.

Regardless of what flooding headline may be issued for your area, one thing remains constant: Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. As the saying goes, “Turn Around, Don’t DRown”.