Recapping Wednesday’s thunderstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the severe weather season in KELOLAND is all but wrapped up for the season, the morning thunderstorms proved we can still get a good light show in the nighttime sky.

Several lightning strikes appeared this morning on our Harrisburg Live Cam, even with temperatures in the lower 50s. The morning storms produced an impressive amount of positively charged lightning strikes as well, something we often highlight with our lightning tracking system.

You can see the total number of lightning strikes grew from just over two dozen at 4:30 to over 500 by 7:30 a.m., showing the vigorous nature of this latest system to impact KELOLAND.

Hail tracker was even busy with activity just southeast of Sioux Falls after 6 a.m. Nothing significant materialized from the initial reports, however.

We are coming to the end of thunderstorm season as snowflakes have been teasing locations on the cold side of this system throughout the day.