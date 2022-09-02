SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a hot summer in KELOLAND with many warming to the 90s for highs. In fact, we’ve had numerous locations that surpassed their average for the number of days of at least 90-degree heat.

Here’s where we are at so far.

Let’s first start with the average number of days of 90-degree heat. For many, it’s in the 20 to 40-day range. Pierre and Winner are exceptions with the number of days in the 40s, while eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota have days of 90-degree heat that averages in the teens.

For the year, not including Thursday, it’s interesting to see that 6 of these cities are above their average. 9 are below their average for the number of days with 90-degree heat.

Of course, our dry ground plays a role in our heat as it’s easier to heat dry air as compared to moist air.

After a brief cool-down for the first half of the weekend. We’ll return to above-average temperatures with more 90s on the way for next week. So expect to add to those days of 90-degree heat.