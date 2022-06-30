SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Widespread 90s and 100s yesterday cooled to the 80s and 90s for the last day of June, but it was a fitting way to end the month.

Winds were not as strong today and they came in from the northwest to help cool us a little, but many remained above average for June 30th. Speaking of average temperatures, it was a tale of two halves for the month.

The first half of the month was much cooler than the second half.

As you can see, we averaged in the 70s for highs during the first half of the month. That’s within a degree and a half of the climate averages.

But the second half of the month tells a different story. That’s when we averaged in the 80s and 90s. That’s about 5 to 8 degrees above the climate averages.

While we cooled today, we’ll warm as we go through the weekend and next week. But, you’ll also notice much higher humidity starting on Monday and lasting through next week.

We’ll see what we can do about bringing in rain as the heat continues to take moisture out of the ground. The forecast does call for scattered chances.

