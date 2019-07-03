Recapping severe weather in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had thunderstorms in June, most of them dumped heavy rain as severe weather stayed minimal.

Scattered showers and storms greeted some in KELOLAND on Thursday. The scattered activity continued during the afternoon. While severe weather stayed low during the morning and early afternoon, the evening will bring another round of severe weather to western South Dakota.

It’s been active over the past couple of days as we try to make up from the lack of severe weather in June.

In South Dakota, the month of June produced seven tornado reports, 53 severe hail reports, and 35 severe wind reports. These are all below the averages since 2010, in fact our total reports are only 43 percent of average.

Climate research shows our severe chances slowly go down as we go through July. But we’ve had severe weather outbreaks in the past. In most recent memory, 2016 brought over 300 severe weather reports in July, over 100 from the average for July.

We’ve already had severe weather this month, we’ll see if we make up ground as we go through the month.