SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s beginning to feel a bit like Christmas across KELOLAND…especially after the warmer run of weather we had for a better part of November.

There was certainly a lack of “brrr” in November for the first three weeks of the month. Ridge after ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country kept temperatures well above average by day and by night…though not to the same extent as October. All of that changed pretty quickly once we put the Thanksgiving turkey in the oven.

Through the first 22 days of November, Sioux Falls only recorded two days with a high temperature below 50 degrees. Compare that to the 12 days where we had a high of 60 or better! Once we turned on the oven for our turkeys, the atmosphere turned off the heat. The last five days have not exceeded 34 degrees, though we did break that streak today.

Bitter cold will be tough to come by as we close November and enter the start of December. It’ll be chilly for sure, but temperatures overall trend near to above average as we head into the start of the month.

As for the rest of the year, we’ll have to wait and see. Though I will at least say this much: The days of widespread 60s are likely behind us for a little while.