Recapping Easter snowstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- While it will get cold again this weekend, there's hope in sight. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has details.

We've experienced cold mid April temperatures before, but we have time on our side.

Friday-- the day leading into the weekend. While the weather was dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s, it won't last for Saturday and Sunday as much colder air is on the way along with a chance for snow. While temperatures will be cold, it shouldn't be AS cold as two years ago.

That's when we fell to the 20s and 30s April 14 through 16 with an average high of 31. 18 degrees cooler than the climate average. We'll be a little warmer, but still cold. Our forecast is for an average high of 37 Sunday through Tuesday.

For the rest of April in 2018, it warmed with an average high of 59 degrees. Including a mild 85 on the last of the month. We do see temperatures returning to or even above average after next week.

Some may remember the record snow during April of 2018 with nearly 3 feet for the month. We're running out of time to see that again.