Recap of Wednesday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday was a wild day of weather as the plains and Midwest experienced all four seasons.

Storm chasers captured tornadoes in west central Iowa yesterday, leaving a path of destruction on a warm December day.

This is a recap of the radar loop from yesterday. As the storm system moved through the plains, numerous tornados and severe thunderstorm warnings blanketed states from extreme southeast South Dakota to southeast Kansas.

The strongest of the weather moved through Iowa as numerous tornadoes touched down from eastern Nebraska to central Iowa. A total of 21 tornado reports.

Thunderstorm wind reports are off the charts with the Storm Prediction Center reporting over 500.

We saw just about anything and everything in South Dakota too. From showers and storms during the afternoon and evening in the southeast to white-out conditions due to snow and blowing snow in south central South Dakota. It was a day that will be remembered for quite sometime.

Much calmer and seasonal weather is now on the plate for the next several days.