SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A summer of rough weather continued last night, making it a third night in a row of severe weather with destructive hail and hurricane force winds.

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

This is what is looks like in Roscoe, about 40 miles west of Aberdeen. The mayor, Leland Treichel, sent us these photos and called it one of worst storms he’s seen in that area in the past 45 years. Flying debris created quite a mess of broken windows, downed sheds, and numerous uprooted trees.

Another viewer shared several pictures of storm damage, with several structures either damaged or destroyed. Power outages also have been an issue with the storm. Leola and Frederick reported similar damage.



On radar, the storms started last night near Hot Springs with hail ranging from tennis ball to baseball in size. You can see the intense signature of hail on VIPIR during the late evening.

The storms eventually tracked toward Kadoka with a downburst tennis ball size hail driven by winds up to 90mph.





The storm line made a track toward the Pierre area before intensifying in the pre-dawn hours near Aberdeen.

The frequency of these destructive thunderstorms overnight continues to underscore the importance of having a weather radio to wake you up in the event of severe weather.