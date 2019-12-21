Ready for a warm up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter officially starts Saturday, but by the looks of the forecast it won’t feel like it.
We’ve been advertising much warmer weather for this coming weekend, and now it’s just a matter of how warm we get in KELOLAND.
The ironic thing is, this is happening during the first day of winter. While it officially starts in the late evening on Saturday, we’ll see widespread 40s and 50s during the day.
The average high temperatures for Saturday range from the 20s in eastern KELOLAND to the low to middle 30s in central and western South Dakota.
The forecast from this morning is for 30s and 40s in central and eastern KELOLAND while western South Dakota will easily be in the 50s.
And it will be even warmer for the first full day of winter on Sunday!
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Weather Resources