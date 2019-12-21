Ready for a warm up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter officially starts Saturday, but by the looks of the forecast it won’t feel like it.

We’ve been advertising much warmer weather for this coming weekend, and now it’s just a matter of how warm we get in KELOLAND.

The ironic thing is, this is happening during the first day of winter. While it officially starts in the late evening on Saturday, we’ll see widespread 40s and 50s during the day.

The average high temperatures for Saturday range from the 20s in eastern KELOLAND to the low to middle 30s in central and western South Dakota.

The forecast from this morning is for 30s and 40s in central and eastern KELOLAND while western South Dakota will easily be in the 50s.

And it will be even warmer for the first full day of winter on Sunday!

