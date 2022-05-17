SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s so much to say about the storms last week, it’s hard to know where to begin. Here are just a few of the initial observations and some of the things we’ve learned so far.

First, record heat and humidity levels for mid-May can lead to extreme weather. Our Live Camera in downtown displayed 93 degrees as the storms were approaching. We hit a record high that day of 94.

Futurecast latched onto the extreme wind threat and amplified it hours before the storm hit. Our last Futurecast update at 4:30 indicated a wall of 75 to 100 mph wind gusts in the zone shown in dark red on this map. The scale of this storm was actually captured quite accurately as the storm line raced northeast at 70 mph.

Take a look at the radar picture from just after 4:30 that afternoon. When you look at the doppler radar, our eyes look toward the red areas on the screen as the worst part of the storm. Not in this case. During our coverage, we intentionally storm-tracked this narrow light green and blue line on the front side of the storm. Extreme wind and dust will not look impressive on the radar.

There’s much more to unpack in the days and weeks to come, but it’s important to remember to put each severe weather forecast into perspective as we are now entering what is traditionally the most active part of the severe weather season.