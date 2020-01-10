Rare arctic air moves into KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold arctic air is on the way to KELOLAND and air like this doesn’t happen very often but it’s still expected. Meteorologist Grant Smith explains.

The forecast over the next week is calling for some very cold, arctic air to settle into the Midwest, bringing KELOLAND some very cold temperatures. Many folks won’t see highs above 10 degrees for a few days over the next week.

The last time KELOLAND saw widespread cold like this was early last March, when many saw highs within a couple of degrees of zero. The exception is Aberdeen, where they saw a high of 7 degrees just a few weeks ago in December.

And while yes, this type of air doesn’t visit KELOLAND very often, it’s still expected here in this part of the country.

Aberdeen sees the most days with highs below 10 degrees, about two weeks every winter. Rapid City sees the fewest days with highs below 10 degrees, about 5 days every winter.

And if you’re not a fan of the super cold, there is light at the end of the cold tunnel. We are projected to see the super cold days only a few days before we warm back up. And the monthly outlook brings near or above average highs back into the area the 3rd week of January.